Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 6.4% to $9.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • AAR, Inc. (NYSE: AIR) shares increased by 3.3% to $46.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on July 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) stock increased by 1.7% to $6.10. The market cap stands at $845.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock decreased by 0.5% to $64.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $77.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR + DHT)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Q&A: Jefferies' Randy Giveans On The Revival Of Shipping Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019
Ocean Rate Report: Saudi Attacks Spark Higher Tanker Earnings
How Drone Attacks Impact Shipping: Crude Tanker Fallout
Epic Gas Thinks Big (And Small)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda's Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie's, Decision Day For J&J