A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 25, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were up 4.7% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  2. AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares were down 43.5. The company reported an $8 million public offering of ~1.74 million shares at $0.90 per share.
  3. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were down 5%. The stock continued lower on weakness after the company on Tuesday reported weak Q2 results and announced a global headcount reduction.
  6. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 1%.
  7. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares were down 5% after Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.
  8. CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares were nearly unchanged following earnings results.
  9. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 1.9%.
  10. Overstock.Com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 2%.
  11. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were up 2%.
  12. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 1.8%.

