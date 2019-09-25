Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 11:56am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday morning, 120 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Wharf Real Est Inv Co (OTC: WRFRF)
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Neutra (OTC: NTRR).
  • TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 9.45% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday:

  • Wharf Real Est Inv Co (OTC: WRFRF) stock hit $5.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.64% over the course of the day.
  • Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.58% on the day.
  • Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.38, and later moved down 3.31% over the session.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares fell to $16.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.
  • Bank of East Asia (OTC: BKEAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.44. Shares then traded down 2.4%.
  • Naspers (OTC: NAPRF) shares moved down 3.29% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $150.00 to begin trading.
  • China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock moved down 3.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.58 to open trading.
  • Caltex Australia (OTC: CTXAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Demant (OTC: WILYY) shares set a new yearly low of $13.40 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) stock moved down 1.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.01 to open trading.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.72 today morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock moved up 1.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.97 to open trading.
  • Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMF) shares moved down 1.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.30 to begin trading.
  • Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) shares set a new yearly low of $31.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.
  • Metro Bank (OTC: MBNKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.65%.
  • Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Showa Denko (OTC: SHWDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $26.20. Shares then traded down 31.5%.
  • KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.56 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.64%.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.71 today morning. The stock traded down 0.86% over the session.
  • Cloud Peak Energy (OTC: CLDPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 1.82% over the session.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day.
  • COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.03, and later moved up 1.1% over the session.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.96% over the rest of the day.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.46 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.37% over the session.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.49 today morning. The stock was down 7.27% on the session.
  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.
  • Kongsberg Automotive Hldg (OTC: KGAUF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock moved down 10.77% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.05 to open trading.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares hit a yearly low of $12.53 today morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 5.78% over the session.
  • Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) stock moved down 12.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to open trading.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.58% over the rest of the day.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell to $1.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.7%.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) stock moved down 6.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.50 to open trading.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.85% over the rest of the day.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.31% on the day.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) shares were down 1.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.30.
  • UniCapital (OTC: UCPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) stock moved down 2.38% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading.
  • Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) shares were down 0.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 3.95% over the session.
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.86% over the course of the day.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.93. Shares then traded down 2.41%.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock moved down 5.49% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.79 to open trading.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $5.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock hit a yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.59. Shares then traded down 0.31%.
  • TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%.
  • Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • Nevada Copper (OTC: NEVDF) shares moved down 0.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to begin trading.
  • Presbia (OTC: LENSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 33.33%.
  • Avicanna (OTC: AVCIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.39% on the session.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares set a new yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
  • Corsa Coal (OTC: CRSXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) stock hit a yearly low of $17.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Quanta (OTC: QNTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97 today morning. The stock traded down 28.3% over the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16 today morning. The stock traded down 5.1% over the session.
  • Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved down 7.44% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading.
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
  • Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) stock moved down 14.05% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.00 to open trading.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • Frontier Lithium (OTC: HLKMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.11% on the session.
  • GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.
  • Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.26, and later moved up 2.97% over the session.
  • Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares were down 5.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.40.
  • Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) stock moved down 24.81% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 24.71%.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock moved down 5.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.55 to open trading.
  • Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares moved down 22.48% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • Crystal Lake Mining (OTC: SIOCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares were down 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.31.
  • Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.
  • Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.46% for the day.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.9% on the day.
  • Elev8 Brands (OTC: VATE) stock hit $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.44% over the course of the day.
  • Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares were down 1.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Natural Alternatives (NASDAQ: NAII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 14.8% over the rest of the day.
  • First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.26% for the day.
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.39% on the day.
  • BTCS (OTC: BTCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.84%.
  • Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.45% on the day.
  • Energold Drilling (OTC: EGDFF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 73.33%.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.38% on the day.
  • Manitou Gold (OTC: MNTUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • LXRandCo (OTC: GGBBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Traverse Energy (OTC: TVETF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 39.39% on the session.
  • Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) shares fell to $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.48%.
  • Sky Gold (OTC: SRKZF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 4.72% for the day.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Vodis Pharmaceuticals (OTC: VDQSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 32.2% over the rest of the day.
  • Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) shares were down 3.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.60.
  • TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Tesoro Enterprises (OTC: TSNP) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Aradigm (OTC: ARDMQ) stock moved down 87.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • New Energy Exchange (OTC: EBODF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.43 today morning. The stock was down 14.0% on the session.
  • Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.98% over the rest of the day.
  • 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0027 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00088 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
  • Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.21% for the day.
  • Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTC: PRLEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • CordovaCann (OTC: LVRLF) stock hit $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.25% over the course of the day.
  • Neutra (OTC: NTRR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0011 today morning. The stock was down 37.5% on the session.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ABVG)

MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019
POTX: A Potent Pot ETF Debuts
15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Deals And M&A Picking Up Steam Again
New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Match Group's Shares Fall After FTC Sues Company For Fake Love Interest Ads