19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock increased by 3.7% to $0.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Sony, Inc. (NYSE: SNE) stock surged 2.9% to $60.59. The market cap seems to be at $5.2 billion.
- Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock increased by 2.2% to $2.28.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) shares rose 1.7% to $5.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $7.50.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares increased by 1.5% to $63.48. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $109.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $2.75.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $19.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.1 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
Losers
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) stock declined 6.0% to $66.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $620.6 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $83.00.
- Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares plummeted 3.8% to $271.50. The market cap seems to be at $100.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $340.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares plummeted 2.7% to $13.44. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock decreased by 2.4% to $20.25.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock decreased by 1.8% to $18.81. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock decreased by 1.7% to $8.11. The market cap stands at $37.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares declined 1.7% to $242.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $276.00.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock fell 1.5% to $116.90. The market cap seems to be at $14.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock decreased by 1.4% to $50.43. The market cap stands at $216.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock fell 1.1% to $4.42. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
- Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) stock decreased by 1.0% to $115.65. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 24, is at Underperform, with a price target of $115.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares declined 1.0% to $5.05. The market cap stands at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
