23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares surged 20.8% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $0.13. The market cap stands at $346.5 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 13.3% to $4.43. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock increased by 12.2% to $0.55. The market cap seems to be at $10.5 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares rose 7.2% to $0.85.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) stock surged 6.6% to $11.20. The market cap stands at $4.5 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock increased by 6.0% to $3.00. The market cap stands at $323.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 12, the current rating is at Buy.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares increased by 5.6% to $40.00. The market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $43.00.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares increased by 5.5% to $0.90. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 5.4% to $3.80. The market cap stands at $303.7 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock increased by 4.3% to $0.55. The market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- GW Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares surged 3.6% to $122.95.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares increased by 3.6% to $2.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares rose 3.2% to $3.20. The market cap seems to be at $174.0 million. The most recent rating by Citi, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $2.09. The market cap seems to be at $165.8 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 2.6% to $5.80. The market cap stands at $40.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 36.0% to $0.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Lannett, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares plummeted 15.5% to $11.74. The market cap seems to be at $117.3 million. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on September 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares plummeted 9.4% to $1.35. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock plummeted 6.2% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 3.2% to $16.66. The market cap seems to be at $638.7 million.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock fell 3.2% to $3.06. The market cap stands at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares plummeted 2.2% to $33.68. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
