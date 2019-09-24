3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock surged 4.5% to $2.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares surged 0.7% to $5.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
Losers
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 0.2% to $9.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
