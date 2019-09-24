Market Overview

14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) stock rose 14.8% to $0.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $26.8 million.
  • Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $27.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) stock rose 6.3% to $9.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock surged 6.1% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) stock surged 5.2% to $1.81.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $5.78. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million.
  • VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares rose 4.3% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $3.20. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.40.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock increased by 3.6% to $6.05. The market cap seems to be at $40.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock rose 2.3% to $45.60.
  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $20.94. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on June 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.50.

 

Losers

  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares plummeted 2.5% to $4.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on September 24, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares plummeted 2.2% to $0.68. The market cap seems to be at $39.9 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock fell 1.6% to $0.64.

