Amazon To Open Seventh Fulfillment Center In Ontario, Canada

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Sept. 23 that it will open a 1 million square-foot fulfillment center in Scarborough, located in the city of Toronto.

The center will be Amazon's twelfth fulfillment center in Canada and its seventh in the province of Ontario.

Employees at the center will pick, pack and ship small items, the company said. The center will employ 600 full-time people, Amazon said

Amazon currently employs more than 4,000 full-time associates in Ontario and 1,000 additional employees at its two Toronto tech hub locations. The company did not disclose when the center will open.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Purolator, the most recognizable delivery and logistics brand in Canada, said it would spend US$780 million to build a super hub in Toronto and add 1,000 vehicles. The investment is part of Purolator's five-year plan to capitalize on record volumes and growth from e-commerce.

