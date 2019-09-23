Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/23

Freight Futures market to watch today: National long-haul van index

The Trucking Freight Futures markets finished last week with three of the four averages closing lower on Friday and for the week as a whole. The September National contract (FUT.VNU201909) ended the day 0.14% lower at $1.452 per mile. For the week, the contract was down 0.55%, driven largely by developments in the East. In addition, the National forward curve (FWD.VNU) continued to shift lower as it has for the past 60 days. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201909) finished a tough week and dropped $0.03 or 1.8% to $1.639. Also finishing down for the week was the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201909), which closed fractionally lower at $1.222. The lone average to post a gain was the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201909), which rose 0.4% to $1.495.

Both the CHI to ATL (VCA) and ATL to PHI (VAP) lanes posted significant drops for the week, with the spot CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201909) down $0.054 or 2.51% to $2.096 and the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201909) suffering a $0.043 or 2.28% drop to $1.847. The LAX to SEA contract gained $0.016 and settled at $2.067.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FWD.VNU, FWD14.VNU, FWD30.VNU, FWD60.VNU

Image Sourced from Pixabay