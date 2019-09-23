Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook's Wrongdoing

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 11:31am   Comments
Share:
Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook's Wrongdoing

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been holding talks with current and former Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) competitors as part of an ongoing investigation into the social media's business practices, sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

What Happened

Rival social media company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is one of the current competitors in talks with the FTC, WSJ sources said. Snap has been keeping notes on Facebook's business practices, including discouraging its users from referencing Snap on their Instagram profile through threats of having their verified check mark removed.

Also, Facebook may have been able to collect data on Snap users like how much time it spent on specific features through a company it acquired called Onavo.

The FTC may have also held talks with failed startups who lost access to Facebook's platform as well as entrepreneurs who sold their business to Facebook, according to the sources.

A Facebook spokeswoman told WSJ its business thrives on taking existing concepts and ideas and "making them better or taking them in different directions."

Why It's Important

The FTC appears to be "putting together a picture" of what could prove to be a recurring pattern of Facebook's ambitions to "prevent competition," Gene Kimmelman, an adviser to consumer group Public Knowledge, told WSJ.

The FTC is joined by other regulatory bodies like the House Judiciary Committee in taking a closer look at Facebook's business. The House panel holds no enforcement power against a company although the FTC does, according to WSJ.

Related Links

Facebook Moves To Better Vet Ad Buyers Ahead Of 2020 Election

New York AG Confirms Antitrust Investigation Into Facebook, Google Is Reportedly Next

Posted-In: FTC social media Wall Street JournalNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SNAP)

Roku's Rough Week: A Constructive Pullback For The Stock?
PreMarket Prep Recap: Buybacks Add Fuel To Rally Ahead Of Quadruple Witch Expiration
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More
17 Ideas To Start A Successful Side Hustle In 2019
Germany Joins France In Pushing Back Against Facebook's Libra
PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Truck Tolls, EV Subsidies Drive $60B Climate Package In Germany