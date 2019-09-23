FreightWaves Deepens Bench, Hires Top Equities Analyst

Mike Baudendistel, a 13-year equities analyst with deep expertise in rail, intermodal, Jones Act and transportation OEMs, joins FreightWaves as a market expert.

Prior to joining FreightWaves, Baudendistel was on the equities research team at Stifel, covering railroads, rail equipment, and truck equipment. His experience also touched the barge, intermodal, and truckload sectors. Prior to Stifel, Baudendistel served as an investment banking associate for Crowe Capital in Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.

Market participants continue to seek fundamental market analysis of the transportation sector from a team with deep tribal and data-driven insights. Over the past two years, FreightWaves has become the go-to source for the global freight sector, and hiring Mike Baudendistel reflects a continued commitment to being the market leader.

"I have worked with Mike Baudendistel for the past six years and his depth of expertise and relationships across his areas of specialization will be highly valuable to the FreightWaves team here in Chattanooga, Tennessee," said John "JT" Engstrom, chief strategy officer of FreightWaves. "His multi-modal understanding of domestic and international freight markets will further propel FreightWaves' ability to provide a comprehensive read on the fundamentals market."

The goal in adding Baudendistel to FreightWaves' growing team is to deepen customers' understanding of intermodal, barge, and transportation equipment cycles and trends. His track record and deep tribal knowledge of these market trends will be a tremendous resource as the company builds out fundamental research, analysis, and datasets covering #freightallkinds.

Baudendistel will join the FreightWaves team at its Chattanooga headquarters and has challenged the staff with his "mean game of Super Smash Bros."

