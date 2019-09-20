Market Overview

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 8:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 43.3% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares increased by 21.7% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 7.0% to $2.43.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares increased by 2.1% to $54.01. The market cap seems to be at $84.0 billion.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $20.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.2% to $1.65. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $9.07. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.

 

Losers

  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock declined 11.4% to $5.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 8.5% to $2.38. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

