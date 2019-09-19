Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/19

Freight Futures lanes to watch today: Dallas to Los Angeles (VDL)

Trucking Freight Futures finished the day in mostly positive territory. The September National contract (FUT.VNU201909) rose marginally to $1.462 per mile, as did the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201909), which settled up at $1.670, and the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201909), which finished the day at $1.493. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201909) was unchanged at $1.222.

In the East, the PHI to CHI lane strengthened across the entire forward curve (FWD.VPC) with the spot contract (FUT.VPC201909) up 0.41% to $0.971. Freight volumes out of NY/NJ are the driving factor. The lanes into and out of ATL finished flat with the spot CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201909) closing at $2.150 and the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201909) settling at $1.890. In the West, the LAX to SEA lane (VLS) again was higher, with the spot contract (FUT.VLS201909) up $0.003 to $2.059. In the South, trading interest in the DAL to LAX lane (VDL) was influenced by an increase in freight volumes out of Texas as a result of the impact of Tropical Storm Imelda. The September contract (FUT.VDL201909) finished the day 0.22% higher at $0.906.

