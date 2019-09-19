FreightWaves Pledges To Offset Carbon Footprint For Event Series

I think the science of climate change is sound and the impact will be felt on our planet for generations to come. I also believe that hydrocarbons are fundamental to our economy and remain the most efficient way to deliver energy, though technology will eventually overcome the issue.

Until that day, we have a corporate responsibility to do something.

That's why we are implementing a Green Pledge, a promise that FreightWaves will encourage sustainability in our activities, events and products, while empowering our team to search for ideas, concepts and innovations that can help the industry do more with less.

Earlier this year, FreightWaves purchased carbon offsets to mitigate our corporate emissions footprint. We plan to increase these offsets as we continue to grow.

Today, in keeping with our Green Pledge, we are announcing that we will be offsetting the carbon footprint for FreightWaves LIVE, our event series that lives at the intersection of innovation and markets in freight.



Attendees won't have to do anything to become a part of our pledge. Following FreightWaves LIVE, we will buy carbon offsets from Terrapass to create a carbon neutral footprint for our attendees. These offsets will cover estimated attendee air and car travel, hotel, food, water and event center accomodations, and of course the badass LEDs that help drive the experience.

Technology innovation offers great promise for future generations and will eventually solve climate change. At FreightWaves, we are trying to do our part by bringing transparency and commentary to market issues, including climate footprints, sustainability, and innovation. We also have the opportunity, through the support and scale of the FreightWaves community, to do practical and responsible things to mitigate our impact.

Participants at FreightWaves LIVE can rest easy knowing that their carbon footprint is being offset and they can have fun while digesting all of the great content and new ideas.

In support of its mission to help support sustainable advances, FreightWaves recently rolled out more than one thousand environmental indices inside of SONAR that enable participants to understand and model how emissions are being impacted through various market changes and technologies.

