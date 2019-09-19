Turtle Beach Has Gaming Headphone Market, Wants Music Listeners Too In Tidal Partnership

Gamers who care a lot about how their sound environment, and music listeners particular about the aural quality of their tunes may have some overlap.

If so, a new partnership could be good for a leading gaming headset maker and a streaming service facing new competition as both try to sound good to new customers.

What Happened

The headset maker, Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR) said Thursday its customers will get a free three-month subscription to artist-owned streaming music service Tidal when they buy a gaming headset.

For Turtle Beach, it may be a chance to introduce its headphones in a market beyond the gamers that have been its main target.

Why It's Important

“Turtle Beach delivers a superior gaming audio experience and they deliver a superior music listening experience, and together we make a great entertainment combo for fans of both," Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark said in a statement.

And for Tidal, which is owned by Jay Z, Beyoncé and other artists and touts its “high-fidelity sound quality,” it could be an opportunity to tap into a new source of audiophile customers as it seeks to compete with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s new music streaming service, which also touts sound quality as a key attribute.

"As a leader in the gaming audio space, there was a natural synergy to partner with Turtle Beach and provide gamers unprecedented access to music and entertainment both on and off the digital battlefields,” Tidal COO Lior Tibon said.

Investors seemed to like the sound of the partnership: Turtle Beach shares were up 2.43% at $10.82 at publication time Thursday.

