Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Turtle Beach Has Gaming Headphone Market, Wants Music Listeners Too In Tidal Partnership

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Turtle Beach Has Gaming Headphone Market, Wants Music Listeners Too In Tidal Partnership

Gamers who care a lot about how their sound environment, and music listeners particular about the aural quality of their tunes may have some overlap.

If so, a new partnership could be good for a leading gaming headset maker and a streaming service facing new competition as both try to sound good to new customers.

What Happened

The headset maker, Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR) said Thursday its customers will get a free three-month subscription to artist-owned streaming music service Tidal when they buy a gaming headset.

For Turtle Beach, it may be a chance to introduce its headphones in a market beyond the gamers that have been its main target.

Why It's Important

“Turtle Beach delivers a superior gaming audio experience and they deliver a superior music listening experience, and together we make a great entertainment combo for fans of both," Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark said in a statement.

And for Tidal, which is owned by Jay Z, Beyoncé and other artists and touts its “high-fidelity sound quality,” it could be an opportunity to tap into a new source of audiophile customers as it seeks to compete with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s new music streaming service, which also touts sound quality as a key attribute.

"As a leader in the gaming audio space, there was a natural synergy to partner with Turtle Beach and provide gamers unprecedented access to music and entertainment both on and off the digital battlefields,” Tidal COO Lior Tibon said.

Investors seemed to like the sound of the partnership: Turtle Beach shares were up 2.43% at $10.82 at publication time Thursday.

Related Links

Tidal Begins Its $200 Million Sprint Into The Music Industry

Turtle Beach Sells 30 Million Headsets, DA Davidson Says Guidance Remains 'Ultra Conservative'

Posted-In: audio quality Jay Z music streaming TidalNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HEAR)

Amazon Seeks To Take Over Site Of The Old Pontiac Silverdome
Project44 Unveils New Truckload Tendering Technology
Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem?
How To Make Money On Amazon: A Step-By-Step Guide
Today's Pickup: Germany Moves To Tighten Rules On Delivery Subcontractors
FedEx Delivers Pain To Shareholders, But Some Analysts Are Shipping Support
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Analyst Defends Roku After Comcast Product Launch