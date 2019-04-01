Market Overview

Turtle Beach Sells 30 Million Headsets, DA Davidson Says Guidance Remains 'Ultra Conservative'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2019 12:01pm   Comments
Turtle Beach Sells 30 Million Headsets, DA Davidson Says Guidance Remains 'Ultra Conservative'

D.A. Davidson remains bullish on Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR), which announced last week that it sold its 30 millionth gaming headset. — more than 12 million more than its largest competitor.

The Analyst

D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach with a $23 price target.

The Thesis

Turtle Beach doesn’t appear to resting on its laurels, even though it’s been No. 1 in the sector in revenue for nine straight years, Forte said in a Friday note. 

The company has made what Forte called “significant additions” to its product line this year, broadening its range of available price options for headsets. It’s also acquiring ROCCAT, a German company that gives Turtle Beach more access to the PC peripheral accessories market more overseas customers, he said. 

“Further, we see the potential for its ASPs to rise in 2019 due to the influx of gamers that entered the market, which we believe will upgrade to a more expensive headset in 2019." 

Guidance Conservative?

Turtle Beach issued what many saw as weak guidance earlier in March, but Forte said he views the headset maker's guidance as “ultra conservative” considering the popularity of battle royale multiplayer games, which require players to use headsets to hear other players — and the general overall popularity of gaming.

Price Action

Turtle Beach stock was trading down slightly at $11.35 at the time of publication Monday. 

Sound And Fury Over Guidance, But Wedbush Says Turtle Beach Still In The Game

Turtle Beach Falls On Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance, ROCCAT Acquisition

Posted-In: DA Davidson gaming Tom Forte video gamesAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

