Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 111.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after highlighting $6.42 million Department of Defense award to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to study company’s Ampligen as a part of new treatment of brain-metastatic breast cancer.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 25.1% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. DPW regained compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 16.7% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after falling 63.27% on Wednesday.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) rose 11.1% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 10.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 9.7% to $48.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) rose 7% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. MoSys announced plans to demonstrate packet filtering capability on PCIe card at the Xilinx Developer Forum.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 5.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.95% on Wednesday.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 3.4% to $9.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 3.4% to $120.90 in pre-market trading.
  • The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) rose 3.1% to $18.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 13.2% to $8.39 in the pre-market trading session. Provention Bio priced its 5 million share public offering of common stock at $8 per share.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 12.2% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after surging 74.07% on Wednesday.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 10.7% to $11.12 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 9.1% to $14.71 in pre-market trading after declining 8.01% on Wednesday.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 5% to $123.39 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after Facebook introduced its Portal TV device, which allows allows users to watch Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, CBS all access and other streaming services.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 4% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after rising 8.80% on Wednesday.
  • Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) shares fell 3.5% to $29.78 in pre-market trading. Ares Management reported pricing of 7 million share offering of Class A common stock at $29.90 per share.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 3.2% to $88.00 in the pre-market trading session after KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares fell 3.2% to $107.53 in pre-market trading after Bank of America downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $116.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares fell 3% to $32.62 in pre-market trading. NCR reported retirement of Blackstone’s convertible preferred stock and announced offering of common stock issued upon conversion.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares fell 3% to $15.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM + AKAM)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 11
Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Will US Interest Rates Ever Drop Below Zero?