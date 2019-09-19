BoE Leaves Interest Rates On Hold At 0.75% As Brexit Uncertainty Continues
The Bank of England policymakers have voted 9-0 to hold bank rate at 0.75% as Brexit uncertainty continues.
“Absent currency or balance of payments crisis, we just don’t see the Bank of England even considering raising rates anytime soon,”said Artur Baluszynski, head of research at Henderson Rowe in a emailed statement.
“Cuts are increasingly likely due to the prolonged uncertainty around Brexit. In fact, considering how sensitive the UK banking system is to softening house prices, we wouldn't be surprised if the Bank of England gets ahead of the curve.”
