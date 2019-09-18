36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares climbed 64.4% to $3.55 after the company announced the launch of its newly established hemp and CBD business. The company also announced it has formed a partnership with the Navajo Nation.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) surged 39.7% to $0.6567. This could be on continued momentum as the stock has rallied approximately 100% over the past 5 days.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares gained 27.2% to $2.29 after the company reported termination of proposed public offering.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 18.7% to $2.03 after reporting Q2 results.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) climbed 18.1% to $4.38.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 16% to $3.41 after two company insiders bought shares totaling $1.054 million.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) jumped 15.2% to $18.42. IGM Biosciences made its public debut Wednesday morning, opening at $18.31 after being priced at $16 per share.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 15% to $3.77 after climbing 13.89% on Tuesday.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) climbed 11.2% to $6.58.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 10.9% to $3.15. Avadel Pharma highlighted presentation on FT218 at the World Sleep 2019 Congress on September 25.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 9.2% to $2.73 after gaining 4.60% on Tuesday.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) gained 8.6% to $3.78.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) rose 8.1% to $12.75.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) gained 7.4% to $11.63.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) rose 6.7% to $15.36. Construction Partners priced 5 million share secondary offering of class a common stock at $14.25 per share.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) shares rose 6.4% to $121.10 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company will replace Total System Services in the S&P 500 effective on Monday, September 23.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) rose 4.6% to $0.6799 after the company's 8-K showed it has received a letter from the Office of General Counsel on Nasdaq informing the company the panel has determined to continue listing the stock of Nasdaq.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) rose 3.7% to $1.98 after the company announced it has received FDA acceptance for its partnered biologics license application and granted priority review for V920.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares dropped 49% to $3.00.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) fell 19.3% to $1.51 after the company reported H'1 sales of $31.54 million, an increase from the same period last year.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled 18.8% to $9.18 after Zygel safety data showed 96% of patients experienced a treatment emergent adverse event.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 14.3% to $148.54 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut FY20 sales guidance.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) fell 14% to $9.14 after the company announced a proposal for a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) dropped 13.9% to $1.12 in a potential sell off after the stock rallied more than 30% on Tuesday.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares declined 12.6% to $2.49.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 11.7% to $38.22 after the company reported a proposed public common stock offering and private offering of its convertible senior notes.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) dropped 11.6% to $6.11 after analysts at B. Riley downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) dipped 11.2% to $133.71 after Facebook introduced its Portal TV device, which allows users to watch Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, CBS all access and other streaming services.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 9.2% to $3.27.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares fell 9% to $10.01 after the company priced its 9 million share offering of public offering of common stock at $10 per share.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) dipped 8.6% to $20.66.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares declined 7.7% to $5.82.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) dropped 7% to $75.21.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 6.1% to $28.43 after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 5.8% to $2.9850 after declining 6.21% on Tuesday.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 3.4% to $41.15 after the company priced its common stock offering of 6.25 million shares at $40 per share.
