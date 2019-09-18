Carriers Continue To Delay Switch From Old Telematics Devices

The number of surveyed carriers still running automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRDs) ahead of December's required migration to electronic logging devices (ELDs) is sitting just under 10%. This continues to be in line with most results seen over the last few months.

Each week, FreightWaves partners with CarrierLists and EROAD to survey carriers about their telematics devices. The respondent pool changes each week, allowing for a more comprehensive look at the industry. The surveys include fleets of all sizes, types and routes.

The surveys are a combined effort to track the change from older devices to newer devices ahead of the Dec. 16 deadline to install ELDs.

After this week's results were added, the three-week moving average of carriers reporting ELD compliance came in at 91%. This is fairly predictable and matches the numbers we have been seeing since mid-July. It does, however, come on the heels of unexpected results last week. During that survey, over 10% of carriers surveyed reported still running AOBRDs, the highest number seen in over two months.

This week's survey included 173 respondents. Of those carriers, 11, or 6.4%, reported still running AOBRDs. By contrast, last week's survey included 202 carriers, with 22, or 10.9%, still running AOBRDs.

This week's high ELD compliance rates compensated for the surge in AOBRD usage reported by carriers during last week's survey. While the surveys touch carriers running all lanes, some weeks focus more heavily on some lanes than others. Both last week's survey and this week's survey included largely nationwide carriers.

Regional and super-regional fleets have reported lower compliance rates than their nationwide peers throughout the entirety of the survey. However, nationwide carriers saw their compliance rate drop after last week's survey, closing the gap somewhat. This week's survey helped those carriers regain their lead.

The percentage of nationwide carriers reporting ELD compliance on a three-week basis came in at 98% after this week's survey. This is in line with the numbers seen throughout the past several months. Super-regional carriers came in slightly lower at 91% compliance. Regional fleets continue to lag behind carriers running longer routes, at just 83% compliance.

Regional fleets were the other ones to see compliance rates fall from last week's numbers after this week's survey.

Regional carriers are defined as fleets that run in a 150- to 1,000-mile radius. Super-regional carriers run routes over 1,000 miles but not nationwide.

The carriers that have not yet made the switch to ELDs continue to report the intention to make the change in the fourth quarter. Only 15% of surveyed carriers intended to install the new devices in the third quarter. Of the carriers planning to wait until next quarter, 33% intend to switch in October, 33% in November and 20% in the first two weeks of December.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) continues to urge drivers to make the shift as soon as possible to avoid unwanted fines and delays come December.

Image Sourced from Pixabay