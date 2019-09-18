Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plug Power's 5-Year Growth Plan Points To $1B In Sales
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Share:

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has unveiled its five-year plan to position the company to deliver $1 billion in sales by 2024, $170 million of operating income, and $200 million of adjusted EBITDA.

The plan will be presented today during the 2019 Plug Power Symposium in Latham, New York. Plug Power states the majority of the revenue growth is expected to come from material handling industry, the company's core market, with increasing contribution from on-road and stationary markets.

Plug Power expects to generate annual revenue of approximately $750 million and sell more than 25,000 units annually by 2024, up from about $235 to $245 million of expected revenue in 2019.

In other news, Plug Power and United Hydrogen a hydrogen fuel supplier have announced a new hydrogen supply agreement. Under the agreement, United Hydrogen will supplement Plug Power's hydrogen delivery operation with a supply of liquid hydrogen.

Plug Power's shares were trading up 2.57% at $2.79 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.87 and a 52-week low of 99 cents.

Related Links:

Apogee Enterprises Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Corning Shares Fall On Q3 Guidance Cut

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLUG)

6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Steel Dynamic's Q3 Guidance Comes In Worse Than Expected