4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares increased by 3.4% to $9.10 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares increased by 3.1% to $14.85. The market cap stands at $613.8 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 12, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $16.50.

 

Losers

  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock fell 10.8% to $154.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 18, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock decreased by 1.1% to $9.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.

