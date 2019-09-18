Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Trades Higher On August Vehicle Delivery Numbers
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Nio Trades Higher On August Vehicle Delivery Numbers

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) sold a total of 2,976 vehicles in August 2019, an 86% increase over July. 

Nio ES6 production capacity is gradually increasing, and the delivery of new cars from Nio is also steadily rising, according to ChinaPev.com.

The sales volume of the Nio ES8 in August was 460 units, down 64.5% year-on-year and 5.5% month-on-month; the sales volume of the Nio ES6 was 2,336 units.

The Nio ES6 became the highest-selling model among Chinese startup EV makers in August, according to the China Passenger Car Association. From January to August, Nio's cumulative sales volume was 11,779 units, an increase of 348.7% year-on-year.

Nio shares were trading up 0.31% at $3.19 in Wednesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.64 and a 52-week low of $2.35.

Related Links:

Nio Trades Higher After Releasing May Deliveries

Nio: Battery Recall, Trade War, Auto Market Dented July Vehicle Deliveries

Photo courtesy of Nio. 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Global

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Chinese Electric Carmaker Nio Announces $200M Debt Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday