7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock surged 1.9% to $5.98. The market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 1.7% to $16.03. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on September 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
Losers
- Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) shares decreased by 10.8% to $26.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock plummeted 5.0% to $321.00. The market cap seems to be at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on September 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock fell 1.6% to $19.55. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares plummeted 1.4% to $5.06. The market cap seems to be at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
