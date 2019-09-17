Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Drone Strikes, Brake Checks, And More LIVE From in.site In Houston
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 17, 2019 10:03am   Comments
Coming LIVE to you from In.Sight2019 we are covering the latest on the Saudi drone strike situation and the implications far and wide. We are talking integration: what makes it sexy, what makes it powerful and nimble? We talk with executives from Trimble, Wex, ProMiles, and TruckerTools for insights and observations about what is happening right now. Also, we go On the Radar with Brad Guinane, and evaluate what makes good conference swag. It's all happening in real time.

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves oil tankers Saudi ArabiaNews Global Markets General

