Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEMEX Bets On Canadian Final-Mile Startup GoFor's US Expansion
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 17, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:
CEMEX Bets On Canadian Final-Mile Startup GoFor's US Expansion

CEMEX (NYSE: CX), the Mexican building materials company, has made an investment in GoFor Industries, a Canadian startup that provides on-demand deliveries for the construction industry.

"We seek to improve a critical point in the construction value chain, ensuring the efficient on-site delivery of materials," CEMEX Ventures CEO Gonzalo Galindo said in a statement.

CEMEX Ventures, the multinational's investment arm, did not disclose the size of the investment, which it announced on Sept. 12. But the investment comes as GoFor plans to expand to 20 additional U.S. marketplaces. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Canada delivery FreightNews Global Startups Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Ulta Beauty Shares Fall After Q2 Miss
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Regional LTL A. Duie Pyle Expands To West Coast Through Oak Harbor Partnership