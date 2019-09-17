CEMEX Bets On Canadian Final-Mile Startup GoFor's US Expansion

CEMEX (NYSE: CX), the Mexican building materials company, has made an investment in GoFor Industries, a Canadian startup that provides on-demand deliveries for the construction industry.

"We seek to improve a critical point in the construction value chain, ensuring the efficient on-site delivery of materials," CEMEX Ventures CEO Gonzalo Galindo said in a statement.

CEMEX Ventures, the multinational's investment arm, did not disclose the size of the investment, which it announced on Sept. 12. But the investment comes as GoFor plans to expand to 20 additional U.S. marketplaces.