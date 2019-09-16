Trimble Conference Opener Highlights New Leadership, Data-Driven Solutions

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) kicked off its 2019 in.sight user conference in Houston with an ode to technology's role in empowering collaboration and data-driven decision making.

During the opening session, the company also announced James Langley is taking over for Thomas Fansler as senior vice president of Trimble Transportation. He will helm Trimble's data and analytics team as the company's chief technology and data officer.

"To provide stronger technology data analytics, we are moving Tom Fansler into a new corporate level, as Trimble's chief technology and data officer," said Steve Berglund, CEO of Trimble.

"Fansler will oversee all the efforts in the company with the idea of achieving the leverage of the scope and scale of what we do. He certainly has the background to do this with extensive experience in the transportation sector and understands how to leverage technology into transportation."

Monday's opening session featured a wide range of Trimble leaders, who discussed top industry trends, including data security, driver retention and maximizing utilization.

The session also included demonstrations of Trimble's transportation solutions and its vision to optimize the supply chain lifecycle, enabling shippers and carriers to work more closely together.

"From new regulations related to the ELD mandate and data privacy, to disruptive technology and broader rmacro-economic forces — it is more important than ever for transportation companies to have the right mix of solutions in place," said Langley.

"We are focused on continued innovation to provide customers with access to data that enhances decision-making and drives better business outcomes."

Langley has an extensive background in the transportation industry. His professional portfolio includes being the president of Dart Network, vice president and general manager of TMW Systems, and senior logistics engineer at J.B. Hunt.

Now in its fourth year, in.sight is one of the transportation industry's largest technology conferences, with 2,000 attendees participating in this year's event.

