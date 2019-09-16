Allot Reports Deal To Provide AllotSmart To Customers In EMEA

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT), a network intelligence and security provider, has entered into an agreement to provide AllotSmart products to its existing customers located in the EMEA region for total consideration worth tens of millions of dollars.

Allot says it expects to receive a portion of the amount as an advance payment, with the revenues expected to be recognized over several years. Margins of the deal are similar to Allot's average margins.

Allot management also reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 sales 2019 expectations of revenues between $106 million and $110 million.

Allot shares were trading up 4.35% at $8.15 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.34 and $5.67.

