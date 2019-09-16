Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allot Reports Deal To Provide AllotSmart To Customers In EMEA
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT), a network intelligence and security provider, has entered into an agreement to provide AllotSmart products to its existing customers located in the EMEA region for total consideration worth tens of millions of dollars.

Allot says it expects to receive a portion of the amount as an advance payment, with the revenues expected to be recognized over several years. Margins of the deal are similar to Allot's average margins.

Allot management also reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 sales 2019 expectations of revenues between $106 million and $110 million.

Allot shares were trading up 4.35% at $8.15 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.34 and $5.67.

Related Links:

New Relic Cuts 2020 Sales Guidance, Announces Changes In Management

Timken Company To Acquire BEKA For $165M

Posted-In: News Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Cannabis ETF Looking For Redemption