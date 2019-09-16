Global Freight News And Data Leader FreightWaves To Participate In CSCMP

FreightWaves is underscoring its commitment to the beneficial cargo owner community through deeper engagement with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, or CSCMP.

As FreightWaves' global news and data reach has grown, the Chattanooga-based company has focused on bringing the needs of shippers into sharper focus, both through data offerings within the SONAR platform as well as through specific coverage, analysis and insights through its worldwide news operation.

SONAR shines a light on more than 120,000 data points on a daily basis that provide needed context and transparency to the markets. FreightWaves' media operation includes the website, freightwaves.com, the new on-demand streaming freight television network FreightWaves.TV, and FreightWaves Radio, as well as its extensive podcasting and video series, FreightWaves Now.

SONAR users, readers of FreightWaves content and market participants can all benefit from this unique trifecta of data and information, even if they choose to participate in only one vertical.

While each arm of the company works independently, they complement each other. That in turn benefits the participants in the overall FreightWaves community – be it a news reader, a SONAR subscriber or a trader.

To better engage with the shipper community, FreightWaves is presenting a special breakout session at next week's Council of Supply Chain Management Professional's EDGE 2019 conference in Anaheim, California. To register, click here.

The presentation will be hosted by George Abernathy, president of FreightWaves, and will take place at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Abernathy will be joined by John Engstrom, FreightWaves' chief strategy officer; Kyle Lintner, principal & director of markets for K-Ratio; and Gail Rutkowski, executive director of the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC).

Abernathy will lead a special "game-show" styled event, giving those in attendance the opportunity to experience the Freight Futures market without the risk. The interactive session will allow participants the opportunity to participate in up to seven scenarios in which they will be asked to make a risk-management decision based on the information presented in each scenario.

