Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday morning, 152 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).
- USA Recycling Industries (OTC: USRI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 6.75%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday are the following:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.25 on Friday, moving up 1.8%.
- Toyota Motor (OTC: TOYOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.07%.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.69. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,067.60 on Friday, moving up 1.22%.
- Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.08. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Safran (OTC: SAFRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.54 Friday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Bank of America (OTC: BFALL) shares were down 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.10 for a change of down 0.56%.
- BB&T (NYSE: BBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.22 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.70 Friday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $74.66. Shares traded up 0.89%.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.17. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit a yearly high of $92.82. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) shares hit $23.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.98%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares were down 2.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.10.
- SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $441.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%.
- SMC (OTC: SMCAY) shares hit a yearly high of $22.09. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.08 for a change of up 2.06%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $128.12.
- Polyus (OTC: OPYGY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
- China Resources Gas Group (OTC: CGASY) shares were up 3.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.24 for a change of up 3.03%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.27. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.18. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.54%.
- CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.27 for a change of up 0.8%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.30. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Ajinomoto Co (OTC: AJINY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.21. The stock traded up 3.88% on the session.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.43. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares hit $148.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.65. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.54 Friday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HLAGF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $71.15. Shares traded up 135.04%.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares were up 1.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.52 for a change of up 1.04%.
- Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.70. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.06 on Friday, moving down 2.31%.
- Disco (OTC: DSCSY) shares hit a yearly high of $39.55. The stock traded up 5.81% on the session.
- Banca Mediolanum (OTC: BNMDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.70 with a daily change of up 3.36%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.75. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $250.36. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.25. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares hit a yearly high of $94.67. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.71 on Friday, moving up 1.92%.
- Maximus (NYSE: MMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $81.04 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
- Sony (OTC: SNEJF) shares were up 2.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.08.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.10. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.42.
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.54 on Friday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.42 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.
- Rheinmetall (OTC: RNMBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares broke to $99.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.99. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares were up 1.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.90 for a change of up 1.12%.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares broke to $74.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares hit $88.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.45.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.63 with a daily change of down 1.09%.
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.67 for a change of down 0.2%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares were down 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.39.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.31. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.77 on Friday morning, moving down 0.49%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were up 2.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $173.24 for a change of up 2.36%.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.55. The stock was up 5.16% for the day.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.91%.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.88. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.81%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.03. The stock traded up 3.83% on the session.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares were up 0.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.32 for a change of up 0.28%.
- Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.81. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
- Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.32. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.66.
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares were up 5.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.43.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.03. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- NagaCorp (OTC: NGCRF) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.67.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares broke to $29.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $31.43 with a daily change of up 2.15%.
- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.98. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.98.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a yearly high of $26.35. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.09%.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares hit $16.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
- Shandong Weigao Group (OTC: SHWGY) shares hit $4.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.04%.
- Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.23. The stock traded up 9.57% on the session.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTN) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.10.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.45. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.85% on the session.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $482.99.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares hit a yearly high of $31.49. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares set a new yearly high of $46.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares set a new yearly high of $30.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares broke to $16.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.
- Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $92.51 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.41.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were up 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.89.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
- Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares broke to $18.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.91. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Spirent Communications (OTC: SPNUF) shares were up 12.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.74.
- Spirent Communications (OTC: SPMYY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.51. Shares traded up 6.84%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.74. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.67 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.99. Shares traded up 1.31%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.73%.
- Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-A) shares hit a yearly high of $10.70. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $94.85 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares broke to $32.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares broke to $14.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%.
- Megaport (OTC: MGPPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.54%.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares were up 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.80 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) shares were up 10.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90 for a change of up 10.67%.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.18 with a daily change of up 4.67%.
- Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.48. The stock traded down 1.04% on the session.
- Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) shares were up 10.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.44.
- Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.16. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.63. The stock was up 5.02% for the day.
- SWK Holdings (OTC: SWKH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.30. Shares traded up 2.82%.
- HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- LICT (OTC: LICT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19,600.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
- Lannett (NYSE: LCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.70 on Friday, moving up 3.1%.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares broke to $28.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
- VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTC: VIAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.01. The stock was up 169.25% for the day.
- VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.19. The stock traded down 1.44% on the session.
- ProtoSource (OTC: PSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 125.0% on the session.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.64 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
- GAN (OTC: GMMNF) shares were up 18.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 for a change of up 18.6%.
- Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) shares were up 1.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85.
- Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE: CELP) shares set a new yearly high of $8.30 this morning. The stock was up 7.66% on the session.
- First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) shares hit $58.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.
- Presidio Bank (OTC: PDOB) shares hit a yearly high of $30.92. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.25 Friday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares were up 1.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 for a change of up 1.15%.
- Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares set a new yearly high of $4.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to $20.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.75%.
- Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) shares broke to $1.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.01%.
- First Reliance Bancshares (OTC: FSRL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.18 this morning. The stock was up 6.23% on the session.
- China Finance (OTC: CHFI) shares broke to $0.00429 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) shares broke to $0.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
- iCo Therapeutics (OTC: ICOTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.11. Shares traded up 5.47%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares hit a yearly high of $18.45. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.
- Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 52.08% on the session.
- H.E.R.C. Products (OTC: HERC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.00271 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 190.0%.
- Omni Financial Services (OTC: OFSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.004 on Friday morning, moving up 700.0%.
- USA Recycling Industries (OTC: USRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Friday morning, moving up 50.0%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.