35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares climbed 60.7% to $2.94 after the company agreed to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical for an all-cash consideration of $3 per share.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares jumped 39.8% to $1.6773 after reporting half-year results. Mer Telemanagement reported H1'19 EPS of $(0.04) on sales of $2.6 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 28.4% to $8.50.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) shares rose 21.9% to $14.00 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 21.2% to $5.88.
- Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) climbed 15.6% to $30.36 after director Douglas Leone purchased approximately 400,000 shares at $28.12 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares gained 12.7% to $1.69 after the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Company.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) rose 12.4% to $13.94.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) gained 10.5% to $15.19 after the company announced it received a preliminary non -binding proposal to take the company private for $16 per share.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) climbed 9.3% to $20.17 after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) rose 8.4% to $2.33.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares jumped 8.3% to $4.98.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) gained 8.2% to $2.37.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) surged 7.7% to $17.95.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 7.2% to $3.15 after falling 7.26% on Thursday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 7.1% to $9.34 after the company reported the purchase of 10 Suezmax Tankers, 2 separate options to buy 2 plus 2 added tankers from Trafigura Maritime. BTIG upgraded Frontline from Neutral to Buy.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 7% to $2.44.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc (NYSE: IIPR) rose 6.7% to $94.32 after the company declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.78 per share of common stock.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares rose 6.3% to $6.52 after the news emerged that the company will not proceed with the previously announced public offering.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 5.1% to $7.74.
Losers
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) dipped 70.8% to $0.3150 following a clinical readout. Ritter said the Phase 3 trial of RP-G28 that's being evaluated for lactose intolerance failed to show statistical significance in its pre-specified primary endpoint..
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) dropped 15.6% to $6.46 after reporting Q4 results.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dipped 14.4% to $9.62 as traders circulate that the company will not explore a buyout.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 13% to $5.47. Ardelyx announced the FDA has approved its tenapanor, brand name Ibsrela, a 50mg twice-daily oral pill for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults. The drug acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract by inhibiting the sodium-hydrogen exchanger, leading to increased bowel movements and decreased abdominal pain.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) dropped 11.2% to $8.23.
- AKAZOO SA (NASDAQ: SONG) dipped 9.8% to $5.28
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares tumbled 9.6% to $6.42. This could be a potential profit taking from investors as the stock has rallied about 38% over the past 10 days.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) fell 7.5% to $9.95.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares dropped 7.2% to $2.20.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 7.1% to $2.9350 after gaining 6.63% on Thursday.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 7% to $5.47.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 6.8% to $0.9325. Contango Oil & Gas priced 44.7 million share offering for gross proceeds of $42.5 million.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 6.4% to $2.8166 after rising 15.33% on Thursday.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 6.2% to $9.92.
- Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) fell 6% to $72.33 after the company reported August 2019 net income attributable to Progressive decreased 36% from the same month last year.
