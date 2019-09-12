7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $14.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
- International Money, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock surged 3.1% to $13.40.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares surged 2.9% to $0.40. The market cap seems to be at $16.5 million.
Losers
- Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock fell 9.7% to $11.80 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 billion.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) shares decreased by 9.1% to $0.07. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- BEST, Inc. (NYSE: BEST) stock declined 5.2% to $5.15. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 16, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock fell 3.0% to $4.20.
