7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $14.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
  • International Money, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock surged 3.1% to $13.40.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares surged 2.9% to $0.40. The market cap seems to be at $16.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock fell 9.7% to $11.80 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 billion.
  • Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) shares decreased by 9.1% to $0.07. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • BEST, Inc. (NYSE: BEST) stock declined 5.2% to $5.15. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 16, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock fell 3.0% to $4.20.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

