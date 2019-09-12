DHL Supply Chain Becomes First 3PL To Partner With Convoy

Contract logistics giant DHL Supply Chain said Sept. 11 it has partnered with truck load-matching platform Convoy to access carriers and rates, making it the first third-party logistics provider to collaborate with Convoy.

Under the agreement, DHL Supply Chain, a unit of German conglomerate Deutsche Post DHL, has integrated Convoy's carrier network into its applications through its "MySupplyChain" visibility platform.

Through the agreement, the unit can "easily access Convoy's automated real-time pricing and secure capacity that can flex with their customers' needs," said Brooks McMahon, Convoy's vice president of partnerships.

DHL Supply Chain operates its own truck fleet, but typically utilizes its equipment in a dedicated manner for big customers. It also has needs for variable capacity solutions.

Separately, DHL Supply Chain said it has partnered with collaborative logistics platform Turvo to gain real-time visibility of a shipment from start to finish. Through Turvo, all parties will be able to view and take action on the same information at the same time, DHL Supply Chain said.

