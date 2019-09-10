7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.30 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 2.6% to $2.39. The market cap seems to be at $24.3 million.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock declined 4.7% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares fell 3.0% to $5.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock fell 2.1% to $23.30. The market cap seems to be at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares decreased by 1.8% to $36.20. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock decreased by 1.7% to $18.02. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on August 20, the current rating is at Hold.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.