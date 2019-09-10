Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 8:23am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.30 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 2.6% to $2.39. The market cap seems to be at $24.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock declined 4.7% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares fell 3.0% to $5.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock fell 2.1% to $23.30. The market cap seems to be at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares decreased by 1.8% to $36.20. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock decreased by 1.7% to $18.02. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on August 20, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENPH + INPX)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
14 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Ctrip.com International Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Mallinckrodt To Sell BioVectra To HIG Capital For $250M