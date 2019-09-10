Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Ro-Ro Rescue, Uber's New Home, And The Badass Guarantee
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 10, 2019 8:54am   Comments
It's a great Monday to be alive especially when it comes to listening to the hottest podcast in the freight industry.

First, a massive cargo ship has capsized off the coast of Georgia and some survivors have still not been saved. Also, Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) moves HQ to Chicago. Then, we are visited by Kevin "King of the" Hill talking to us about the Pricing Point Index in SONAR. Where is it trending today? Then, Lincoln Duff talks to us about Level 4 autonomous and what Daimler's up to in southwest Virginia. We are also visited by Henry Byers, the Titan of TEU. Finally, Emily Szink brings the big deal little game right to the front door of the truth booth. Yes, we are drinking from the cowbell of victory!

Rewatch the live show here!

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Trader Toolkit: Read The Tape On Your Tablet
