App Auto Generates Google Shopping Ads For Shopify

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 3:54pm   Comments
App Auto Generates Google Shopping Ads For Shopify

An Australian company is touting its ability to automatically generate Google Shopping ads directly from data on the websites of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stores.

Google Shopping ads show up at the top of search results on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google results when a searcher puts in terms that match the ads.

Dynamic Creative said in a Saturday press release that it can create and manage the ads with its new Google Shopping app, which the company said “takes the hassle” out of getting a retail website to show up in a Google search.

Dynamic Creative said its app will create Google Shopping ads for an unlimited number of products automatically, and links Google Merchant Centre, Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts.

Shopify businesses can access the platform for free. 

“Through our investment in automation, we are able to offer a high-quality service at a free starting point,” Dynamic Creative CEO Frank Grasso said in a statement.

“We want to help businesses grow, and our reward is to see them upgrade to our premium services when they're ready to scale their online sales."

Photo courtesy of Shopify. 

Posted-In: e-commerce Google ShoppingNews Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

