44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares gained 66.6% to $39.65 after the company announced its Harmony Phase 3 Trial met its primary endpoint.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares jumped 53.2% to $9.07 after receiving an acquisition offer from Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) at $10 per ADS.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 38.2% to $4.85 after the company announced it entered into a global distribution agreement with ThermoGenesis to distribute its X-Series products. Also the company's 8K showed a supply agreement with Corning.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 25.7% to $2.8910.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) climbed 21% to $15.35.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) gained 17.6% to $3.08 after the new Saudi energy minister said there would be no radical change in the country's oil policy and the deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day will stay.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 15.6% to $5.63.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) climbed 14.3% to $8.87.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 13.6% to $3.18.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 12.8% to $5.61. McDermott will move to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Monday, September 23.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) climbed 12.7% to $3.7527.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) gained 12.3% to $3.2450.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 12% to $4.83.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares rose 11.8% to $3.1200.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares gained 11.8% to $4.3950.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 11.5% to $8.24.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 11% to $2.4750.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) jumped 10.9% to $3.9150 after the new Saudi energy minister said there would be no radical change in the country's oil policy and the deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day will stay.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 10.8% to $11.17.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 7.3% to $11.61 after the company announced delivery of preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire Changyou.com for $10 per ADS.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 7% to $4.3650 after Paulson & Co., which holds a 9.5% stake, said it opposed the company's proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 6.4% to $92.86 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $89 to $105 per share.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 6.2% to $25.45. Susquehanna upgraded Nutanix from Negative to Positive and raised the price target from $23 to $45.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 5.4% to $2.4020.
- Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) gained 4.3% to $28.21 after the CEO Debra Osteen bought 20,000 at an average price of $26.53 per share.
Losers
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares dipped 79.6% to $0.90 after the company announced that its Phase 2 study of Bryostatin-1 in moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 45% to $0.1308 after the company voluntary filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company sought court approval to enter into a $35 million proposed debtor-in-possession financing agreement.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares declined 23.8% to $2.43.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) dipped 21.4% to $5.73.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dropped 19.9% to $27.38.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 17.9% to $9.89 after the company cut its preliminary FY19 sales guidance from $38-$40 million to $35-$37 million. The company cited delays in onboarding of the new plasma industry programs planned for Q1 and Q2.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) dropped 14.2% to $27.01.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 12.6% to $3.0450 after surging 47.67% on Friday.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) dropped 12.1% to $81.82.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) fell 11.4% to $67.31.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares dipped 10.9% to $2.9130.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) dropped 10.8% to $32.45.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares declined 10.2% to $5.38.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares fell 9.6% to $6.09.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares dropped 9.6% to $24.75
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 7.9% to $3.7499 after dropping 5.13% on Friday.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) fell 7.7% to $32.13.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 7.5% to $5.80.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 5% to $35.20. Buckingham downgraded Spirit Airlines from Buy to Neutral and lowerd the price target from $69 to $41.
