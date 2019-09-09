Wet, Stormy Day Will Delay Drivers In Midwest

Summer severe storms rumble across several states

SONAR Critical Events: Severe thunderstorm risk area for Monday, Sept. 9 as of 10 a.m. EDT.

For the first time in about 10 days, Hurricane Dorian will not be the top weather story. The storm has finally faded after moving through the maritime provinces of Canada over the weekend.

A low pressure system and associated frontal boundaries will create plenty of wet weather across the Midwest this afternoon, Sept. 9, and this evening. Drivers should expect the delays that typically result from running into showers and thunderstorms. However, based on the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), which is housed inside the FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events platform, some delays may last longer than others due to the threat of severe storms. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and very gusty winds in areas from the Dakotas to Nebraska and eastward to Des Moines, Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Localized flash flooding could lead to blocked secondary routes and interstate ramps. Portions of I-29, I-80, I-90 and I-94 are in the target zone.

A sloppy mix of light rain and snow could fall overnight in the high elevations of eastern Idaho, southwestern Montana and Yellowstone National Park. Drivers will need to watch out for slick conditions mainly on secondary roads.

Oppressive heat and humidity

SONAR Critical Events: Excessive heat risk area for Monday, Sept. 9 as of 10 a.m. EDT.

Afternoon temperatures will be above normal across the South, peaking in the mid- to upper-90s across many communities in the Gulf Coast states. Humidity levels will be especially high from Montgomery, AL, to Macon and Athens, GA, where the heat index will range from 103 to 109 degrees. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for these areas. Drivers, spend as little time as possible outside your trucks in this abnormal heat and make sure your tires aren't underinflated in order to avoid heat-related retread issues.

Wildfire smoke

Because of the Walker fire in northeastern California, dense smoke will occasionally reduce visibility to a half mile or less on Sept. 9 along US-395, especially from Hallelujah Junction to near Herlong. The wildfire, which started Sept. 5, has spread across nearly 44,000 acres and is only 1% contained.

International weather

SONAR Critical Events: Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Monday, Sept. 9 at 5 a.m. EDT.(Note: All times on Critical Events maps are EDT.)

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is heading into the North Atlantic Ocean, producing winds of 60 mph. The storm is forecast to weaken a bit over the next few days and may cause minor impacts to shipping routes and containerized cargo as it brushes by the United Kingdom later this week.

Have a great day and be careful out there!

