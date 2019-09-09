8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) stock surged 10.8% to $4.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $8.53. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 12, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) stock surged 4.5% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $728.2 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $8.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.2 million.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 4.0% to $1.84.
- Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: AM) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on September 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock rose 2.3% to $1.98. The market cap seems to be at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
Losers
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock decreased by 1.1% to $44.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $20.2 billion. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on September 05, is at Positive, with a price target of $55.00.
