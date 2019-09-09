12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Changyou.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYOU) stock rose 55.1% to $9.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $420.1 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $6.90.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $25.46. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on September 09, is at Positive, with a price target of $45.00.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) stock increased by 5.6% to $48.40. The market cap seems to be at $5.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on August 29, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 4.9% to $11.35. The market cap seems to be at $350.7 million.
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares rose 2.8% to $4.85. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- Luna Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock plummeted 11.1% to $5.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $23.0 million.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock fell 4.6% to $24.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) shares declined 3.8% to $12.85.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock declined 3.6% to $0.23. The market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares declined 3.1% to $7.20. The market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock declined 1.8% to $18.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on August 23, is at In-Line, with a price target of $19.00.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock plummeted 1.5% to $5.76. The market cap stands at $251.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
