30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares rose 85% to $44.01 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 HARMONY trial met its primary endpoint.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares rose 53% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after receiving an acquisition offer from Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) at $10 per ADS.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 19.1% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after entering into a supply agreement with Corning.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 11.2% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after surging 17.61% on Friday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 7% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 7% to $18.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.71% on Friday.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 6.8% to $25.60 in pre-market trading. Susquehanna upgraded Nutanix from Negative to Positive and raised the price target from $23 to $45.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 6.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) rose 6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 5.5% to $7.85 in pre-market trading.
- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) rose 5% to $125.72 in pre-market trading.
- Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) rose 5% to $136.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced the acquisition of 2 buildings for $106 million in cash.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 4.9% to $17.95 in pre-market trading. Susquehanna upgraded Pure Storage from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $16 to $25.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 4.7% to $12.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Pure Sunfarms' receipt of license amendment to supply cannabis products directly to provincial/territorial wholesalers and authorized private retailers.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 3.5% to $11.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced delivery of preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire Changyou.com for $10 per ADS.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares rose 3.5% to $154.25 in pre-market trading.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares rose 3.5% to $118.00 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results for selpercatinib (LOXO-292).
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 3.4% to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 3.3% to $207.26 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares fell 11% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares fell 6.7% to $81.46 in pre-market trading. Jefferies upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $89 to $105.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 5.2% to $7.01 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 4.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.13% on Friday.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 4.5% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after surging 47.67% on Friday.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 4.5% to $198.35 in pre-market trading after reporting new data from its Phase 1 study evaluating AMG 510 in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors..
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 4% to $6.02 in pre-market trading.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) fell 3.1% to $12.95 in the pre-market trading session. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Covetrus with a Sell rating and a $11 price target.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 2.3% to $22.21 in pre-market trading.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 2% to $36.32 in the pre-market trading session. Buckingham downgraded Spirit Airlines from Buy to Neutral and lowerd the price target from $69 to $41.
