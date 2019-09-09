Ansys, Autodesk Collaborate On Auto Visualization Software

Engineering simulation company Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) and design and manufacturing software provider Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) will collaborate to help automotive companies combine visual design review and regulatory compliance validation by connecting workflow.

The partnership will connect Autodesk's automotive 3D visualization and virtual prototyping software with Ansys' physics-based lighting simulation solutions. This will allow automakers to complement hyper-realistic visualizations of vehicle interiors and exteriors with highly accurate lighting simulation.

Ansys shares closed last week at $217.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $219.86 and a 52-week low of $136.80.

