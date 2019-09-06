Market Overview

What The Truck?!? 2019: The Darkest Timeline For Truckload Carriers
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 06, 2019 3:15pm   Comments
Come on ride the ragin' rollercoaster! First, Target tells suppliers to eat higher tariff-related costs, and Zach Strickland tells us why this has been one of the toughest freight cycles on record. Then, Mary Anne Hensley tells us about how to get your "gnar" on when it comes to webinars and thought leadership. Nick Austin updates us on Hurricane Dorian, and Anthony Smith does his level best to take on Chad for a bout of Earnings Over/Under.

Dooner and Chad also take into consideration a variety of reader input on Comment Section Rodeo. All this and more on a wild Friday ride on What the Truck?!?

Rewatch the live show on video here!

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

