5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) shares increased by 5.6% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $145.0 million.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) stock increased by 1.3% to $7.61. The market cap stands at $185.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 1.9% to $1.56 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock decreased by 1.8% to $12.30. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock fell 1.2% to $7.30. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

