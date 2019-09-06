5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) shares increased by 5.6% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $145.0 million.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) stock increased by 1.3% to $7.61. The market cap stands at $185.9 million.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 1.9% to $1.56 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock decreased by 1.8% to $12.30. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock fell 1.2% to $7.30. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.