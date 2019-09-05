FreightFriend Introduces New Carrier Search Feature

Finding reliable, trustworthy transportation partners is a challenge for shippers, brokers, and 3PLs in today's logistics industry. Search tools currently on the market only allow users to find carriers based on the location of their registered office, resulting in a long list of potential candidates that may or may not run the lane a shipper is looking for.

FreightFriend, a carrier relationship management (CRM) software and freight matching platform, has released a new tool aimed at solving this problem by allowing for more granular searches.

The new carrier search application allows users to identify carriers based on specific origin, destination, and equipment type, along with other parameters. The results are then ranked and prioritized by best fit, so users don't have to spend time calling carrier after carrier to find the right capacity for their freight.

"We ultimately wanted to create a tool that would save shippers and brokers time and money by intelligently delivering a list of results they could count on," said Noam Frankel, founder and CEO of FreightFriend, in a press release.

"So many companies have a hard time finding new, trustworthy partners and often open themselves up to risk by relying on public load boards to find capacity. We think there's a better way."

It's a problem that Frankel, a founder of American Backhaulers and the individual responsible for building Echo Global Logistics' truckload operation, has been working on for years.

"Digital freight brokerages may have the spotlight, but we believe that people and relationships will always be a big part of the procurement process," he said. "New Carrier Search helps support building these relationships in a targeted, strategic way."

Built for shippers, brokers, and carriers, FreightFriend's software allows users to gather proprietary data on carriers/assets and grow relationships with reliable partners.

Its flagship product features a private, centralized load board that auto-communicates available freight to "friended" transportation partners and instantly delivers prioritized and ranked matches using advanced algorithms and machine learning.



The carrier search tool is the first of several new features FreightFriend is rolling out in the upcoming months.

