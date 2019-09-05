FreightWaves CEO And Founder Named To Folio: 100

FreightWaves is pleased to announce that our CEO and Founder, Craig Fuller, has been recognized as part of the Folio: 100. Each year, Folio: recognizes the best and brightest minds in magazine and digital media today. The Folio 100: honors individuals for the tangible impact they've had in their jobs, on their companies and brands, or on the publishing industry at large.

Folio: is the largest event and digital media brand providing business intelligence and face-to-face experiences to multi-platform publishers. Folio: is dedicated to providing magazine publishing professionals with the news, insights and best practices to keep them in tune with today's media industry trends. Folio: has a wide range of resources, including its website, newsletters, Folio: magazine, awards programs, webinars, conferences and networking events.

Fuller stated, "It's an honor to be on the list with some of the most successful publishers in the world today, including executives from Fortune, Meredith, The Nation, Rolling Stone, Quartz, Condé Nast, Hearst, Wired, Fast Company, Axios, Economist, Harvard Business Media, Golf Magazine, Athlon, Time, Billboard and many more."

In less than two years since it launched, FreightWaves has rapidly grown to be the leading provider of news and context for the global freight markets. The company has a unique formula of offering up the fastest data in the global freight markets, with context and news written by the firm's more than 35 full-time journalists, 20 data scientists and 10 analysts. This has enabled FreightWaves to have nearly two million pageviews each month on the site, along with building out an over-the-top streaming video news channel, podcasts and a radio show on Sirius XM.

FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller. (Photo credit: FreightWaves)

When Fuller founded FreightWaves and set out to change the freight market, it was in dire need of disruption. Traditionally, companies in the freight and logistics industries relied on dated information, analytics and commentary to understand what was happening in the market. With market volatility increasing and global supply chains becoming more dependent upon faster and more transparent information, Fuller developed the world's first freight market analytics platform for the freight industry – FreightWaves SONAR.

Launched in 2018, SONAR provides participants with near real-time data across the trucking, air, maritime, ports and intermodal markets. The dashboard offers up data from thousands of unique sources, representing hundreds of billions of dollars of freight transactions.

Combined with a global editorial team, a best-in-class group of Market Experts, executives with decades of industry experience and deep tribal knowledge, as well as deep data and insights from SONAR, FreightWaves is able to deliver valuable and real-time market insights unrivaled in the market today.

"It's a great honor to be chosen among the titans of media. Many of the executives on the list run the largest and most influential names in journalism and news. The unique model of FreightWaves – delivering the fastest data and information across the global freight markets because of the team of journalists and analysts that bring it all to life. Data without context is just a set of numbers. I am grateful to be around the global freight market's smartest analysts and engaging story tellers," Fuller stated.

"The Folio: 100 is a veritable who's who in publishing," stated Folio: Content Director Caysey Welton. "These are the folks who are changing the face of our industry, across every sector and every discipline. Their leadership, creativity, vision and entrepreneurial spirit is truly inspiring."

