Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 8:39am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Central Puerto, Inc. (NYSE: CEPU) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $2.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares plummeted 1.8% to $220.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $99.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $233.00.
  • Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) stock decreased by 1.5% to $78.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $81.00.

 

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (D + CEPU)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

14 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session