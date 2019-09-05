9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $27.0 million.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares surged 3.0% to $26.03.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 2.0% to $31.50. The market cap seems to be at $4.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $42.00.
- CVS Health, Inc. (NYSE: CVS) stock surged 1.8% to $62.75. The market cap seems to be at $56.8 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on August 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $76.00.
- Addus HomeCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares increased by 1.3% to $80.60. The market cap stands at $789.5 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $92.00.
Losers
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock plummeted 41.1% to $1.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 10.7% to $2.18. The market cap stands at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock plummeted 3.4% to $6.85. The market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares declined 1.0% to $20.98. The market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on June 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.50.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.