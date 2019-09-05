26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AU Optronics Corp (NYSE: AUO) shares rose 23.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading
- MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 17.4% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after falling 5.58% on Wednesday.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 15.8% to $12.75 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) rose 13.3% to $35.01 in pre-market trading.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) rose 13.2% to $8.16 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also reported the purchase of Arcadia Data.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) rose 9% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after the company launched a $5 billion share buyback program.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 8% to $216.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced plans to acquire Zingbox for $75 million.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 7.9% to $ 8.62 in pre-market trading. Arcadia Specialty Genomics expanded hemp operations with new sun-grown cultivation and research facility in California.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares rose 7.7% to $44.37 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares rose 7.1% to $7.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.63% on Wednesday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) rose 7.1% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after declining 7.30% on Wednesday.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.7% to $8.23 in pre-market trading.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 4.1% to $72.29 in pre-market trading.
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) rose 3.7% to $18.74 in pre-market trading.
- ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 3% to $233.92 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares fell 19.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 12.3% to $27.25 in pre-market trading. Slack Technologies reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) fell 10.7% to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 9.6% to $48.70 in the pre-market trading session. Verint reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares fell 9.4% to $43.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 7.5% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 5.3% to $2.33 in pre-market trading.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 5.2% to $11.10 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) fell 4.9% to $27.25 in the pre-market trading session. GMS priced 6.825 million share common stock offering by affiliate of AEA Investors at $27.20 per share.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 4.3% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) fell 3.3% to $6.87 in pre-market trading.
