Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

California Governor Backs Bill That Would Reclassify Lyft, Uber Drivers

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
California Governor Backs Bill That Would Reclassify Lyft, Uber Drivers

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are in the green despite the advancement of Assembly Bill 5 to the Senate floor on Friday by California legislators.

The bill would require ride-hailing companies to classify workers as employees rather than independent contractors.

In June, both Lyft and Uber’s founders argued that classifying the more than 2 million drivers behind the services would be a “devastating burden to their businesses," according to Business Insider.

The founders instead suggested a system of worker-determined benefits, such as paid time off and retirement planning. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom voiced his support for the aforementioned legislation in a Sacramento Bee column on Labor Day. 

Lyft shares were up 2.05% at the close Wednesday, while Uber shares were higher by 4.2%. 

Related Links: 

Uber, Lyft Near All-Time Lows: A Look At The Stocks

Lyft Short Sellers Are Jumping Ship Following Lockup Expiration

Photo courtesy of Lyft. 

Posted-In: Business Insider ride-hailingNews Politics Media General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER + LYFT)

Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces
Uber, Lyft Near All-Time Lows: A Look At The Stocks
Fast-Growing UberEats Creates Hunger For Profit
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Analysts Recommend Into September
Human Touch: Truck Shows Give Freight Tech Chance To Connect With Carriers Face-To-Face
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

California Legislature Fails To Legalize CBD Products In 2019